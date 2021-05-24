Menu Content

China Criticizes Moon-Biden Statement on Taiwan

Write: 2021-05-24 18:34:17Update: 2021-05-24 19:04:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has taken issue with Taiwan being discussed for the first time during a South Korea-U.S. summit. 

In a press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian relayed his government’s “concern” about the joint statement issued following the summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden last Friday. 

The statement included references to the Taiwan Strait, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the strait. They also expressed respect for international law, including freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and beyond. 

The Chinese spokesperson said Taiwan is “purely” China’s internal affair, adding the country won't tolerate infringement on sovereign matters by outside forces.

Zhao also argued every country enjoys the freedom of navigation operations under the international laws and thus there is no conflict regarding the issue.
