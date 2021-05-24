Pres. Office: Moon-Biden Summit Suggested Future Directions of Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s presidential office has positively reviewed the outcome of the first summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden, saying it outlined a future directions of the bilateral alliance.A senior presidential official told reporters on Monday that the Friday summit was meaningful in that it looked back on the past 70 years of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and offered plans to further develop ties in the future.A wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues was discussed during the summit, as suggested by the joint statement issued following the talks, including the current pandemic as well as preparations for the post-COVID-19 era and cooperation on the fourth industrial revolutionRegarding the summit’s discussion regarding matters on Korean Peninsula, the presidential office said it laid the groundwork for dialogue on denuclearization, expecting full-fledged negotiations to soon resume.The official also said Seoul's stance may have been reflected in Biden’s appointment of former U.S. envoy to Seoul Sung Kim as Washington’s new special representative for North Korea policies, and anticipated that Kim will meet with his South Korean counterpart in the near future.