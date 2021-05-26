[Exclusive] Foreign Minister: S. Korea to Help Facilitate Dialogue between N. Korea, US

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Monday that South Korea will take appropriate steps to facilitate dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. when such a role is required.Appearing on a KBS program, the minister made the remarks while explaining the outcome of the recent summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden.Chung noted that President Biden expressed support for "inter-Korean dialogue, engagement and cooperation" in a joint statement issued after the summit, which means that South Korea now has significant room and space in operating its North Korea policy.The minister refused to elaborate on strategies or discussions between Seoul and Washington over how to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, saying that it would be inappropriate to make those details public just yet.But he added that the allies made a few very important agreements to reactivate the Korean Peninsula peace process at the summit by reaffirming the goal of achieving complete denuclearization and lasting peace in the region through diplomacy and dialogue.