S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Rises for Fifth Month in May

Write: 2021-05-25 08:35:16Update: 2021-05-25 09:59:26

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's consumer sentiment rose for the fifth consecutive month in May as the country's economy is on a recovery path amid robust exports and the continuing COVID-19 vaccination program.

According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) came in at 105-point-two for May, up three points from the previous month. 

The index grew for the fifth straight month since December and marked the highest level since June 2018, when the sentiment index came to 106-point-three. 

A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.

The central bank said the index gained on expectations for an economic recovery amid strong exports and ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations. 

Meanwhile, a subindex measuring people's future outlook on housing prices, which is not factored into the consumer sentiment index, rose two points on-month to 124 in May to post the first gain this year.
