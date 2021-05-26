Increased Vaccine Supply Likely to Speed up Vaccination

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to speed up as more vaccines are soon to arrive.According to the vaccination task force, an additional batch of more than one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be distributed on Tuesday.The doses, enough to inoculate 534-thousand people, were produced at a SK Bioscience facility in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, under a consignment production deal with AstraZeneca.Another batch of the Pfizer vaccine is also expected to arrive this week. The nation has received more than 430-thousand doses every Wednesday this month and another batch of 438-thousand doses on Sunday.In addition, the first batch of the Moderna vaccine, 55-thousand doses, is set to arrive next Monday.The increased supply will likely accelerate the ongoing inoculation of senior citizens, with the vaccination of people aged 65 to 74 set to resume on Thursday.