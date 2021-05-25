S. Korea Adds 516 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 516 new COVID-19 cases Monday, remaining in the 500s for the third day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that the new cases raised the country's cumulative total to 136-thousand-983.The daily figure dropped by about 20 from a day earlier, with Mondays and Tuesdays tending to see relatively low figures partly due to fewer tests over the weekend.Of the new cases, 481 were local infections, while 35 were imported.Nearly 60 percent of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 137 in Seoul, 132 in Gyeonggi Province and eleven in Incheon.Other parts of the nation added 201 cases, taking up 41-point-eight percent of domestic infections. The ratio remained above 40 percent for the third consecutive day.Four more people succumbed to the virus, with the death toll reaching one-thousand-938. The fatality rate stands at one-point-41 percent.The number of critically ill patients jumped by 16 to 160.