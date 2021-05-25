Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Adds 516 COVID-19 Cases

Write: 2021-05-25 09:36:38Update: 2021-05-25 11:06:53

S. Korea Adds 516 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 516 new COVID-19 cases Monday, remaining in the 500s for the third day. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that the new cases raised the country's cumulative total to 136-thousand-983.

The daily figure dropped by about 20 from a day earlier, with Mondays and Tuesdays tending to see relatively low figures partly due to fewer tests over the weekend. 

Of the new cases, 481 were local infections, while 35 were imported.

Nearly 60 percent of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 137 in Seoul, 132 in Gyeonggi Province and eleven in Incheon.

Other parts of the nation added 201 cases, taking up 41-point-eight percent of domestic infections. The ratio remained above 40 percent for the third consecutive day.   

Four more people succumbed to the virus, with the death toll reaching one-thousand-938. The fatality rate stands at one-point-41 percent.

The number of critically ill patients jumped by 16 to 160.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >