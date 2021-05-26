Menu Content

CIO Launches Probe into Alleged Leak of Indictment of Senior Prosecutor

Write: 2021-05-25 10:57:38Update: 2021-05-25 11:43:58

CIO Launches Probe into Alleged Leak of Indictment of Senior Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) has launched an investigation into the alleged leak of classified information about the indictment of the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.

On Monday, the CIO summoned Kim Han-me, the head of a civic group who filed a relevant complaint accusing an incumbent prosecutor of deliberately leaking news of the indictment to a specific media outlet.

The CIO has reportedly questioned Kim about the circumstances that led to the complaint to determine whether the accusation meets the parameters of the crime of leaking classified information.

In the early stages of its investigation, the CIO is expected to focus on specifying the person who allegedly leaked the indictment.

This is the agency's third case since launching early this year.
