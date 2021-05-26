Nat'l Assembly Speaker Urges N. Korea to Return to Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, who is visiting Russia this week, urged North Korea to respond to calls to return to negotiations on denuclearization.At a meeting with Russia's experts on Korean Peninsula issues on Monday, Park said the recent outcome of the South Korea-U.S. summit sufficiently reflected Seoul's position on the nuclear issue.Assessing that neither “strategic patience” nor the top-down strategy of previous U.S. administrations was successful, Park stressed that a comprehensive agreement and step-by-step advancement are more realistic.The speaker then requested that Moscow and Beijing persuade their traditional ally Pyongyang to return to dialogue.Oleg Davydov, a senior researcher at Russia's Institute of World Economy and International Relations(IMEMO), said Moscow shares Seoul and Washington's final goal of denuclearizing the peninsula.