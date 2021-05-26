Menu Content

Politics

75% of Americans Consider US Nuke Deal with N. Korea Important

2021-05-25

Photo : YONHAP News

Three-quarters of Americans consider it important for the U.S. to strike an agreement with North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons.

The Washington-based think tank Korea Economic Institute(KEI) said on Tuesday that 75 percent of the one-thousand adults surveyed considered the matter "very important" or "important," when questioned prior to last week's South Korea-U.S. summit.

Eighty-four percent of Republican Party supporters and 79 percent of Democratic Party supporters gave such responses, indicating that a majority of Americans consider the North's nuclear issue important regardless of party lines.

Sixty-one percent of respondents said cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. is a must to address North Korea issues, while 69 percent said Seoul should take the driver's seat in dialogue.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents considered North Korea America's biggest adversary, followed by Russia at 52 percent, then China and Iran, both at 48 percent.

The survey was conducted between May 6 and 10.
