Photo : YONHAP News

Washington will deliver a detailed plan to Seoul next week on how it intends to supply COVID-19 vaccines to 550-thousand South Korean troops, as pledged during the South Korea-U.S. summit.At a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said the foreign ministry will relay the information from Washington.Earlier, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said while the vaccines will come out of U.S. stockpiles, they have yet to decide on the specifics of when, where and how to distribute them.Asked by Radio Free Asia(RFA) whether the vaccine supply was for the allies' joint military exercise in the summer, the Pentagon said the decision took into account the close working environment between their forces, including within the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).