[Exclusive] S. Korean FM: Seoul Ready to Mediate between US, N. Korea

Anchor: Following the South Korea-U.S. summit, Seoul's top diplomat says the Moon Jae-in administration is ready to take up the mantle as a mediator again and facilitate talks between Washington and Pyongyang.Kim Bum-soo has more on Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong's exclusive interview with KBS.Report: Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong says South Korea is now ready to take steps to facilitate dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea.In an interview with KBS on Monday, Chung explained that the South Korea-U.S. summit last week paved the way for Seoul to mediate between the two adversaries.[Sound bite: Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (Korean-English translation)]"If there is progress in negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea, or if we are required to fill a role as facilitator to nudge the process along, we will take appropriate action. President Biden personally specified his support for our efforts in inter-Korean dialogue, engagement and cooperation within our final joint statement [during last week's summit]. This means that we now have ample room to maneuver regarding our future North Korea policy."While refusing to elaborate on the incentives that Pyongyang may receive in return for denuclearizing efforts, Chung said that negotiations should resume first for the North to hear about what the U.S. is willing to offer.[Sound bite: Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (Korean-English translation)]"It would be as yet inappropriate of me to publicly go into detail regarding the strategy and negotiations between the Republic of Korea and the U.S. in regards to resolving the North Korean nuclear issue."​"The U.S. measures corresponding to North Korea’s denuclearization steps will be revealed in due course of negotiations. Because it is not possible to reveal such details before talks actually take place, North Korea will likely be well aware of the fact when they come to the negotiating table."U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC news on Sunday that there is no "grand bargain" prepared in denuclearizing North Korea.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (May 23, ABC’s This Week)]"I don’t think there’s going to be a grand bargain where this gets resolved in one fell swoop. It’s got to be clearly calibrated diplomacy, clear steps from the North Koreans, and it moves forward in that way."With less than a year remaining in his term, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has put his legacy on the line to revive inter-Korean rapprochement and the nuclear talks, which Washington says it will carefully calibrate.After his first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ truce village about a year into his term in office, President Moon sent Chung to Pyongyang and then Washington to arrange the first U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore.After their broad denuclearization agreement, then U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim discussed a grand bargain in their second meeting in Hanoi in 2019, but the talks collapsed leading to a two-year stalemate.Asked if Seoul is considering sending an envoy to Pyongyang, Chung said the governmentis mulling on several available options.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.