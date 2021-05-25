Minister Pledges to Form Working Group to Prepare for Vaccine Partnership with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol pledged to form an expert group by early next month to conduct working-level discussions with the U.S. on the vaccine partnership that was set-up by the two sides’ leaders last week.At a press briefing on Tuesday, Kwon said the group will consist of private experts and officials from the ministries of health, science, industry, foreign affairs and drug safety, as well as the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA).Under the partnership agreed to by President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden, the two sides signed four agreements, including a vaccine consignment deal between Samsung Biologics and the pharmaceutical company Moderna.Calling the latest partnership a "vaccine alliance" during a global health crisis, the minister expected South Korea's international status to rise as a leading nation in response to the pandemic.In a bid to transform South Korea into a vaccine hub, the minister talked about conducting a stockpile check of domestic vaccine manufacturers and forming a consortium of businesses to maximize use of their technologies.