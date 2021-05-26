Foreign Minister: Seoul Refrained from Mentioning China's Human Rights Issues at Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said Seoul has continuously refrained from making detailed comments about China’s internal issues considering its special relationship with Beijing.Chung made the remark on Tuesday in an online briefing on the results of President Moon Jae-in’s trip to the U.S. last week.The remark was in regards to China’s human rights issues not being discussed in the South Korea-U.S. summit last week, saying Seoul’s stance was reflected in the joint statement issued afterwards.On the joint statement mentioning North Korea’s human rights issues, Chung said as a key interested party, South Korea wanted to express its intent to work toward improving the human rights situation in the North rather than to assess it.On Beijing taking issue with Taiwan being discussed at the South Korea-U.S. summit, Chung said Seoul fully understands the peculiarities of China-Taiwan relations, adding that there is no change in such stance.