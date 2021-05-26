Fmr. Presidential Adviser Speculates N. Korea May Soon Contact S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Former special foreign affairs and national security adviser to President Moon Jae-in speculated that North Korea will likely contact South Korea first to grasp the Joe Biden administration's intent behind its new policies on the North.Moon Chung-in, who now heads the Sejong Institute, stated his views on Tuesday during a virtual forum co-hosted by his think tank and the U.S. Institute of Peace(USIP).The former presidential adviser said Pyongyang likely wants to find out what Washington is willing to offer in return for resuming denuclearization talks, as that was not specified at last week's South Korea-U.S. summit.Stating that he believes the North will respond to U.S. calls for dialogue, Moon said he hopes that the two side will reactivate their inter-Korean hotline.Referring to Seoul and Washington's combined military drills slated for August, the ex-adviser said talks with Pyongyang will likely to come to a halt should the allies push ahead with the exercise.