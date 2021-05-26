3 Ministries Give Joint Briefing on Results of Pres. Moon's US Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said the South Korea-U.S. summit has laid the groundwork to relaunch the Korean Peninsula peace process, and in particular, the U.S. expressed support for inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation.Chung made the remarks on Tuesday during a joint briefing of the foreign, trade and health ministries on the results of President Moon Jae-in’s trip to the U.S. last week.Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Moon Sung-wook assessed that South Korea and the U.S. have advanced their economic partnership in key industries. He said South Korean companies’ plan to invest 44 trillion won in the U.S. has provided a foothold to occupy the market.Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol vowed to expand South Korea’s COVID-19 vaccine production capacity as he underlined the vaccine partnership that was made with the U.S.