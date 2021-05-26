BOK: S. Korea's Household Credit Sets New Record in 1Q

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's household credit set a new record in the first quarter, though the growth rate slowed slightly.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, household credit stood at one-thousand-765 trillion won as of the end of March, the highest since the central bank began compiling related data in 2003.Household credit refers to a comprehensive household debt that consists of credit purchases and loans for households that have been extended by financial institutions, including commercial lenders and mutual savings banks.However, it grew at a slower pace in the first quarter, some eight trillion won less than the previous quarter, as banks tightened rules on loans.Household lending at banks and other financial institutions, meanwhile, reached a record one-thousand-666 trillion won in the first quarter, up 34-point-six trillion won from three months earlier.Mortgage loans rose 20-point-four trillion won on-quarter to 931 trillion won.