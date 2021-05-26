Candidates for PPP Chair Appeal for Support in Presentations

Photo : KBS News

Five-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young believes he is the most suitable figure to head the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), saying it needs a true professional with abundant expertise to achieve a change in power.Joo, who stressed that he’s never lost a campaign, made the remark during a five-minute presentation in Seoul that was given to each of the candidates who have declared their bid to run for PPP chair.Former PPP lawmaker Na Kyung-won, who served four terms and as the party’s floor leader, said she will lead the party to victory in the next presidential election by fairly managing the race for its candidate.Lee Jun-seok, a former member of the Supreme Council who has emerged as one of the most popular candidates, said the future he is offering is most wanted by the nation’s younger generation and a change most feared by the ruling camp.First-term lawmaker and former prosecutor Kim Woong appealed for support as he said he knows the government and ruling camp better than anyone else as he’s directly gone up against them. Another first-term legislator, Kim Eun-hye, said the party needs to change if it wants to become more competitive and bring in more key outside figures ahead of the presidential race.