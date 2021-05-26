China Hits Back at S. Korea-US Summit's Take on Taiwan

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has taken issue with Taiwan being discussed for the first time during a South Korea-U.S. summit.In a press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian relayed his government’s “concern” about the joint statement issued following the summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden last Friday.The statement included references to the Taiwan Strait, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in that area. They also expressed respect for international law, including freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and beyond.The Chinese spokesperson said Taiwan is “purely” China’s internal affair, adding that the country won't tolerate infringement on sovereign matters by outside forces.Zhao also argued that every country enjoys the freedom of navigation under international law and thus there is no cause for conflict regarding the issue.In response, a South Korean presidential official said Seoul is aware of the special relations between China and Taiwan. It only wanted to express its stance that stability of the region is also important for South Korea in general terms.The official said Seoul has been maintaining necessary communication with Beijing regarding President Moon’s recent visit to the U.S. via the Foreign Ministry and other channels.The official also said there is no change in the government’s stance that it aims to pursue a “harmonious” strategic partnership with China based on the solid alliance between South Korea and the U.S., and such a position was also factored into the joint statement.