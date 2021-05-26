Japan's FM Comments on Seoul's Diplomatic Envoy's Credential Presentation

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says he looks forward to South Korean Ambassador Kang Chang-il "taking on an active role in undertaking his duties" in Tokyo.Motegi made the remark in a media briefing on Tuesday regarding the Seoul envoy presenting his credential to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday four months after his arrival in Tokyo.When asked about whether he intends to meet with Kang, Motegi did not directly respond but said there will be “proper steps" to engage with him in line with Tokyo’s current relations with Seoul.Earlier in the day, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said no specific schedule has been fixed regarding a possible meeting either between Kang and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga or between Kang and Motegi.After arriving in Tokyo on January 22, Kang went into a two-week quarantine, after which he submitted a copy of his credentials to the Japanese foreign ministry to begin his official duties.Although Kang's predecessors waited 30 to 50 days before submitting their credentials to the emperor, Kang had to postpone the previously scheduled date of April 8 due to a leg injury.