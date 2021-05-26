S. Korea to Host P4G Summit with some 60 Global Leaders Attending

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 60 heads of state and top representatives of international bodies are expected to attend a global summit on climate change and sustainable development set to kick off in Seoul on Sunday.The South Korean presidential office on Tuesday announced the final schedule for the virtual Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, or P4G, summit slated for Sunday and Monday.President Moon Jae-in will declare the official opening of the summit on Sunday and also preside over a session with other leaders on carbon neutrality on Monday.Along with summit sessions, general sessions will also take place on the sidelines of the summit, bringing together government officials and members of international organizations, businesses, civic groups and the scholars to discuss pending issues on and responses to climate change.Presidential Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee expected the summit will also serve as an opportunity to highlight South Korea’s “inclusive leadership” to bridge developed and developing nations on climate change and its related policies, industries and technologies.P4G is an international initiative to accelerate the response to climate change and the implementation of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.It will be only the second for the summit to take place. The inaugural summit was held in Denmark in 2018.This year's participants will adopt the Seoul Declaration at the end of the summit.