S. Korea: Moon, Biden Reference on Taiwan Targeted No Specific Country

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has denied that a reference to Taiwan during the Seoul-Washington summit held last week targeted any particular issue or country.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a regular media briefing on Tuesday that the statement touched on universal values. A senior official at the ministry identified these values as peace and stability.The remarks came in response to Beijing’s criticism over the matter, with Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday claiming Taiwan is “purely” China’s internal affair.Choi said there is no change in Seoul’ stance that it is implementing policies related to Taiwan based on its respect for a one-China principle.The joint statement from the summit between Presidents Moon and Joe Biden last Friday included references to the Taiwan Strait, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the area. They also expressed respect for international law, including freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and beyond.