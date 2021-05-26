Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Moon to Brief Party Leaders on Summit Outcomes

Write: 2021-05-26 09:07:52Update: 2021-05-26 09:53:09

Pres. Moon to Brief Party Leaders on Summit Outcomes

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with the leaders of ruling and opposition political parties on Wednesday. 

The leaders of five parties will sit down with the president at his office, including ruling Democratic Party Chair Song Young-gil and main opposition People Power Party acting chair Kim Gi-hyeon. Others are the chiefs of the Justice Party, People’s Party and Open Democratic Party. 

During the meeting, Moon is expected to share the outcomes of his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden last week and request bipartisan cooperation on follow-up measures. 

The presidential office said cooperation on industries, COVID-19 vaccines and the peace process on the Korean Peninsula will be the main agenda items. 

It is the first time in around 15 months that Moon has met with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties together.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >