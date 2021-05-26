Pres. Moon to Brief Party Leaders on Summit Outcomes

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with the leaders of ruling and opposition political parties on Wednesday.The leaders of five parties will sit down with the president at his office, including ruling Democratic Party Chair Song Young-gil and main opposition People Power Party acting chair Kim Gi-hyeon. Others are the chiefs of the Justice Party, People’s Party and Open Democratic Party.During the meeting, Moon is expected to share the outcomes of his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden last week and request bipartisan cooperation on follow-up measures.The presidential office said cooperation on industries, COVID-19 vaccines and the peace process on the Korean Peninsula will be the main agenda items.It is the first time in around 15 months that Moon has met with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties together.