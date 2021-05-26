Gov't to Lift Gathering Ban on Families for Vaccinated

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to partially lift gathering bans on those fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19 from Tuesday of next week.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the decision in a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday, saying the government will help more people notice the effects of vaccination.Under the measure, those who have received their first or second COVID-19 vaccine will be exempt from bans on private gatherings of direct family members, which currently allow up to eight people.From July, they will also be able to remove their masks outdoors at places such as parks and hiking trails, and will be exempt from gathering restrictions at indoor facilities such as restaurants, cafes and wedding halls.Kim said from late September, when 70 percent of the population or more is expected to have received the first shot, quarantine rules will be further significantly revised.The prime minister said when the nation achieves herd immunity, the government will also consider easing mask rules indoors.