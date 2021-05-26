S. Korea Reports 707 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases climbed back to the 700s after remaining in the 500s for three consecutive days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Wednesday that 707 new infections were detected throughout Tuesday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 137-thousand-682.The figure is 191 more cases than the previous day, and marks the first time it has surpassed 700 since May 14, which saw 747 cases.Of the latest, 684 are local transmissions and 23 are from overseas. Two-thirds of domestic cases were reported in the greater metro area, including 260 in Seoul, 184 in Gyeonggi Province and 19 in Incheon.The other regions registered 221 new cases, including 30 in Daegu and 25 in Gangwon Province.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-940. The fatality rate stands at one-point-41 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by nine from the previous day to 151.