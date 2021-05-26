NIS Chief Leaves for US to Discuss Follow-up to Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won departed for the United States on Wednesday where he is expected to discuss follow-up measures for agreements made during the South Korea-U.S. summit last week.During his visit, Park will likely exchange information with U.S. intelligence authorities regarding Washington’s overture to engage Pyongyang.President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed during their first summit in Washington last Friday to approach North Korea issues through dialogue. The two allies are expected to push forward with this by closely sharing information regarding the North.Park’s trip to the U.S. also follows U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’ visit to South Korea earlier this month, during which she paid a courtesy call to President Moon and also met with Park and Director of National Security Suh Hoon.