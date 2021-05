Photo : YONHAP News

Washington has designated North Korea a non-cooperative country regarding the U.S. global fight against terrorism for the 25th consecutive year.According to the U.S. Federal Register on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department maintained five countries, including the North, on the list of nations that aren’t “cooperating fully” with U.S anti-terrorism efforts worldwide. The other four are Iran, Syria, Venezuela and Cuba.The department said it will inform the U.S. Congress of the decision.The U.S. restricts sales of arms and defensive services to those countries.The North has been on the list since the U.S. began to draft it in 1997.