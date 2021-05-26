US Point Man on N. Korea Discusses Denuclearization with Japanese Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S.’ new special representative for North Korea policy, Sung Kim, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to denuclearization efforts with Takehiro Funakoshi, the director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs tweeted on Tuesday that Special Representative for the DPRK Kim spoke over the phone with Funakoshi to reaffirm the shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other important issues.Tuesday’s phone conversation suggests that Kim has fully launched his duties as Washington’s point man on Pyongyang.In appointing Kim last week, U.S. President Joe Biden used the term “special envoy” but Tuesday’s tweet used the term “Special Representative for the DPRK”.Kim’s predecessor, Stephen Biegun, was referred to as “Special Representative for North Korea” instead of DPRK, short for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the name the North officially uses.