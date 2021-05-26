Menu Content

Top Prosecutor Nominee: Prosecution Must Pursue Justice in Line with Law and Principle

Write: 2021-05-26 11:17:18Update: 2021-05-26 17:59:50

Top Prosecutor Nominee: Prosecution Must Pursue Justice in Line with Law and Principle

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo said that if appointed, he will have the prosecution look only at the people and pursue truth and justice in line with law and principle without any political consideration. 

Kim made the remark on Wednesday during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly as he said the first duty he’ll carry out as top prosecutor will be to create a prosecution that is trusted by the people.

Kim said the prosecutor general’s most important task is to firmly establish prosecutorial reform for the first time in seven decades and to complete it by revamping investigative practices and organization cultures. 

He also vowed to further strengthen the prosecution’s role in protecting human rights and establish an investigative practice centered on attentively listening to others.
