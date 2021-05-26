S. Korea, Japan Lock Horns at WHA over Fukushima Water Discharge Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan waged a verbal battle at the annual meeting of the World Health Assembly(WHA) over Tokyo’s plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima power plant into the ocean.In a keynote speech at the virtual gathering on Tuesday, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol stressed that Japan should not release the water without sufficient consultation with concerned countries, noting the move is unprecedented, and called on its neighboring country to transparently disclose related information.He called on the international community, including the World Health Organization(WHO) and the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), to verify the information given by Japan in an objective and sufficient manner.Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura, who spoke later on, made no response to Kwon’s remarks in an apparently pre-recorded speech, and instead focused on explaining Japan’s countermeasures against COVID-19 and his country’s assistance to the WHO.Yukio Saita, Minister of Permanent Mission of Japan to the UN Office in Geneva, however, made use of the right to reply later in the day, arguing that Japan has been transparent with the international community and its decision is based on scientific evidence.He added that the IAEA also stated that the plan to dispose of the water is in accord with international practices and technically viable.In reply, South Korean Deputy Ambassador to the UN Office in Geneva Im Seong-beom said he hoped Japan will make good on its promise to transparently disclose information and sufficiently consult with concerned parties. He also called for objective and sufficient verification by the international community.