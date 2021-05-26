Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Seoul City Announces Deregulatory Measures for Redevelopment Projects

Write: 2021-05-26 12:02:45Update: 2021-05-26 13:29:47

Seoul City Announces Deregulatory Measures for Redevelopment Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday announced a package of measures to streamline red tape regarding the city's redevelopment projects.

The six-point deregulation plan put forth by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon aims to revitalize redevelopment by meeting the goal of supplying 130-thousand new homes by 2025.

Seoul City will abolish the so-called "residential renewal index" adopted under former Mayor Park Won-soon in 2015, which largely restricted redevelopment zone designations based on a point system of resident approval and level of deterioration.

The current five-year period required for redevelopment designation will be cut down to two years, and the process of confirming resident approval will be simplified.

Worn-out residential areas will be classified as new redevelopment zones, while a cap on six-story buildings in some regions will be lifted.

The city government is expected to complete revisions to the latest plan by October.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >