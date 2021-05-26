Prosecutor-General Nominee Denies Defending Lime, Optimus Suspects

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo denied that he defended suspects who managed fraudulent private equity funds after retiring as vice justice minister at his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Wednesday.Kim said he never defended any of the suspects who ran the now-defunct Lime Asset Management and Optimus Asset Management or received reports on investigations into the scandal when he was vice justice minister.While the nominee declined to elaborate due to confidentiality obligations, documents submitted from the Seoul Bar Association to parliament state that Kim took on four cases related to the funds, including defending the head of NH Investment and Securities, which sold Optimus funds.Kim also denied allegations that he solicited to have his son employed by the state-run Korea Electronics Technology Institute in 2017, after his son included on his application Kim’s then-post as the head of a district prosecutors’ office in Seoul.While admitting that his son did mention his occupation, the nominee said he doesn't know anyone at the agency and never made any contact.