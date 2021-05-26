Export, Import Indices in April Post Sharpest Gain in 11 Years

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The value of South Korea's exports and imports have posted the steepest growth in eleven years thanks to the swift economic recovery at home and abroad.According to Bank of Korea(BOK) data on trade indices for the month of April released Wednesday, the export index on monetary value jumped 42 percent on-year last month to 123-point-49. It's the highest figure since May 2010.The export volume index also jumped 20-point-three percent from last year to 118-point-64, continuing its growth trend for the eighth month.The monetary index on imports was also up 34-point-one percent year-on-year, the highest since June 2010, while the index on volume rose by 13 percent from the previous month.A BOK official attributed the increases to the global economic recovery.Meanwhile, the net terms of trade index for goods fell zero-point-six percent in April as import prices rose at a faster pace than export prices. The index indicates the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports.