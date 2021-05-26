Chief Prosecutor Nominee Grilled on Political Impartiality

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A confirmation hearing is under way this Wednesday for Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo. While opposition lawmakers expressed concerns that Kim could be protective of those who work for the incumbent administration ahead of the presidential election next year, the ruling camp says he is the right person to complete the reform of the nation's prosecution.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The opposition is doubtful of Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo's political impartiality ahead of the presidential election next year.During his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, opposition lawmakers called Kim a "middleman," who will deliver the intentions of the presidential office to the prosecution over high profile trials down the road.[Sound bite: Prosecutor-General nominee Kim Oh-soo (Korean-English translation)]"During my time as a prosecutor, I believe there was no question about my political neutrality. I was appointed under the previous government to head the First Department of Special Investigation of the Seoul Central District, which every prosecutor wants to be promoted to."The ruling party believes that the former deputy justice minister is the right fit to complete the Moon administration's signature campaign to reform the nation's prosecution.[Sound bite: Prosecutor-General nominee Kim Oh-soo (Korean-English translation)]"The most important mission for the prosecutor general is to ensure that the institutional reform of the prosecution is successfully settled as it came for the first time in 70 years, and based on that, continue to revamp the prosecution's investigative customs and its organizational culture to turn the prosecution into an organization that the people want."Kim's nomination came as former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigned in March following his controversial feuds with the justice ministers over law enforcement reform.The administration reduced the power of the nation's prosecution, transferring much of its investigative authority to police and the newly established Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).However, many politically sensitive cases still fall under the prosecution's jurisdiction, including the presidential office’s alleged meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election.Asked if he would reopen the case, the nominee said that he will look into the findings if he is appointed.During the question-and-answer session, the nominee also denied allegations that he defended suspects who managed fraudulent Lime and Optimus hedge funds during his lucrative eight months in private practice.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.