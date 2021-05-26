Moon Seeks Nonpartisan Cooperation to Expand Summit Progress

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in sought nonpartisan cooperation to expand the progress made during his recent summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.At a meeting with leaders of the ruling and four opposition parties at his office on Wednesday, Moon said he reconfirmed that the alliance with the U.S. continues to develop and that South Korea's global status and role have advanced.Assessing that a better-than-expected outcome was achieved, Moon said the alliance has become comprehensive to cover cooperation not only in security and peace, but also in the economy, technology, vaccines and climate change.The president emphasized the significance of including the 2018 Panmunjeom and Singapore deals in the summit statement, indicating that dialogue with North Korea will resume based on previous inter-Korean and U.S.-Pyongyang agreements.As for Seoul and Washington's decision to end missile guidelines that restricted South Korean missile development, Moon said it has paved the way for the advancement of South Korea's aerospace industry.The president also touted the COVID-19 vaccine partnership the two sides agreed to establish, as well as the agreement to expand cooperation in semiconductors and electric vehicle(EV) batteries.