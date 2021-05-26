Ex-Kumho Asiana Chief Indicted over Inter-Affiliate Deals

Photo : YONHAP News

Park Sam-koo, former chairman of Kumho Asiana Group, has been indicted on charges of embezzlement, breach of trust and unfair inter-affiliate transactions.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office referred him to trial on Wednesday for violating anti-monopoly and fair trade laws.Park is accused of unfairly mobilizing Asiana Airlines and other group companies to support Kumho Buslines, a transportation service provider controlled by his family, by way of lending funds at a low interest rate without security.He is also charged with withdrawing 330 billion won from the coffers of four group affiliates to pay for the return of Kumho Industrial Company shares from the state-funded Korea Development Bank.Prosecutors also indicted three former executives for colluding with Park in the alleged inter-affiliate deals.