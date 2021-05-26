Menu Content

Rival Parties Differ in Opinion on Key Issues at Presidential Meeting

Write: 2021-05-26 16:08:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have offered vastly opposing assessments on the outcome of last week's summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden in Washington.

During the luncheon meeting hosted by Moon at the presidential Blue House with major party leaders, main opposition People Power Party's acting chief Kim Gi-hyeon said it's fortunate that the government was able to secure COVID-19 vaccines for 550-thousand South Korean troops, but regretted the lack of a vaccine swap deal with the U.S.

Minor opposition People's Party chairman Ahn Cheol-soo also noted the failed vaccine swap and added that the consignment deal between Moderna and Samsung Biologics stops short of a technology transfer.

Ruling Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, meanwhile, highlighted the accomplishments of the summit and urged the National Assembly to follow up with measures to support the outcome.

Song touted that a declaration to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue diplomatically based on former inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea summit was a significant achievement.
