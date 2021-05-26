Russian Federal Speaker: Nuclear Issue will be Discussed at Biden-Putin Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, who is currently visiting Russia, has argued that South Korea's stance should be respected during the U.S.-Russia summit scheduled next month.Park made the remark during a Tuesday meeting with Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian parliament known as the Federal Assembly.He told his counterpart that Korean Peninsula affairs, especially the nuclear issue, are a matter of survival involving 80 million South and North Korean people and that Seoul's position on the matter must be respected.In response, Matviyenko, who personally met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018, said Korean Peninsula issues will of course be discussed when President Putin and President Biden sit down for talks.She said the Korean peace process must resume and expressed hope that the Biden administration would send a positive signal to Pyongyang. Additionally, she believes negotiations could resume since the North hasn’t ruled out the possibility of dialogue.Matviyenko went on to propose restarting parliamentary talks on this issue and pledged Russia's all-out support.