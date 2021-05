Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry plans to announce a decision next month on fully resuming face-to-face learning for elementary to high school students, as well as kindergarteners starting in the fall semester.At a meeting with superintendents of the country's 17 major cities and provinces on Wednesday, the participants agreed to proactively respond to the widening educational gap among students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The ministry and the superintendents discussed preconditions to resuming classes and ways to reinforce quarantine when students return to schools.Officials also deliberated on adjusting classroom density rules in accordance with eased social distancing set to take effect in July.