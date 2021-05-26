New US Representative on N. Korea Hold First Talks with S. Korean Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk has held a phone discussion with the new U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim for the first time since Kim was appointed to the position last week.The South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Noh discussed related issues with Kim by telephone last Saturday, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise announcement of Kim’s appointment following his first summit with President Moon Jae-in.Noh congratulated Kim on his appointment and expressed his high hopes that the former U.S. ambassador to Seoul will play an important role for the resumption of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.Kim, who is also acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, noted his previous collaboration with Noh in deliberating North Korea policies and pledged to continue close coordination with the Seoul official.The two sides also affirmed that diplomacy and dialogue are essential in achieving the goal of complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.They also agreed to actively pursue bilateral discussions on related matters so the agreements during the Moon-Biden summit would be swiftly implemented. The two leaders had agreed to pursue diplomacy in approaching North Korea issues during their first summit last Friday among other matters.