Moon: S. Korea, US May Scale Down Joint Military Drills due to Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has indicated the possibility that South Korea and the U.S. may scale down a joint military exercise set for the second half of the year on COVID-19 concerns.According to the presidential office, Moon said during his meeting with leaders of five political parties on Wednesday that it may be difficult to carry out the joint exercise in a way that involves the same level of face-to-face drills involving a large contingent of military personnel as in the past, because of concerns regarding the pandemic.Moon said when and the two nations will have to decide in a prudent manner on how to hold the joint exercises and at what level.The remarks were made after President Moon and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to pursue North Korea issues diplomatically during their first summit in Washington last week.Moon was reportedly responding to a proposal by Justice Party Chair Yeo Young-guk that Seoul express its intent to cancel or postpone the joint exercises slated for August to facilitate inter-Korean talks.The two allies conducted a joint drill in March but the computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training(CCPT) was scaled back due to the pandemic and did not involve any outdoor maneuvers.Moon also commented on the transfer of wartime operational control of South Korean troops from the U.S. in response to ruling Democratic Party Chair Song Young-gil, who said the current condition-based transition should have a fixed time frame.Moon admitted his regret over a lack of progress on that front but added Seoul needs to be prepared to take on the responsibility. He then vowed the government’s efforts to meet the requisite conditions. During Friday's summit, Moon and Biden reaffirmed their commitment to the condition-based OPCON transfer.