Pres. Moon: Seoul Communicating with Beijing over S. Korea-US Summit Result

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the government is communicating with Beijing regarding the outcome of his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden held in Washington last week.Presidential Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said on Wednesday that Moon made the remarks during a luncheon meeting with leaders of five political parties earlier in the day.Moon told party leaders that Seoul will also resume discussions with Beijing regarding a visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping, previously postponed due to COVID-19, once they are able to manage the spread out the virus.Regarding the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, the president said Seoul has coordinated with Washington since the launch of the Biden administration for swift resumption of dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea, predicated on a diplomatic approach to issues regarding the Korean Peninsula.During the meeting with leaders of five leaders from ruling and opposition parties at his office, Moon sought nonpartisan cooperation to expand on the progress made during his first summit with Biden held in Washington last Friday.