COVID-19 Vaccination for People Aged 65 to 74 Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, senior citizens aged 65 to 74 and people with chronic respiratory diseases can receive their first COVID-19 vaccinations.According to the state vaccine task force, five-point-14 million senior citizens and around eight-thousand with chronic illnesses will begin to receive AstraZeneca shots at some 12-thousand-800 medical facilities nationwide on Thursday.From June 7, those aged between 60 and 64, as well as teachers for first and second grade at elementary schools, daycare facilities and kindergartens, and caretakers will be able to receive their first AstraZeneca shots.As of Wednesday, three-point-42 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine remained available, with another four-point-five million slated for delivery in phases.According to health authorities, the nation will also bring in eight-point-64 million doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of next month.