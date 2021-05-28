S. Korea's Intelligence Chief Arrives in New York

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence chief has arrived in the United States for meetings, following President Moon Jae-in's recent trip to Washington for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.Park left the airport without answering reporters asking about the purpose of his trip.Park's visit comes after a summit between Moon and Biden at the White House last week, where the leaders agreed to take a diplomatic and pragmatic approach to North Korean issues. Park is likely to meet with U.S. officials to discuss ways to engage North Korea and bring the country back to the dialogue table.Park is expected to travel to Washington to meet Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and other officials. He could also meet with Sung Kim, the new U.S. special representative for North Korea.