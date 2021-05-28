Pentagon: Combined Military Exercises Key to Ensuring Alliance Readiness

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. are intended to maintain "alliance readiness" and that any decision on the exercises will be made with these factors in mind.The spokesperson of the Pentagon issued the position on Wednesday in response to an inquiry from Seoul-based Yonhap News.South Korean President Moon Jae-in said earlier on Wednesday that large-scale field exercises may be unlikely for the combined forces of South Korea and the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Pentagon spokesperson said that military readiness is a "top priority" of the secretary of defense and combined military training events are a "principal method of ensuring combined alliance readiness."The spokesperson added that these training events are non-provocative, defensive in nature, and are intended to maintain alliance readiness to ensure that the allies are ready to "fight tonight."The spokesperson stressed that any decision on the scope, scale and timing of exercises will be made bilaterally with these factors in mind.