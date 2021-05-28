New System to Help People Find, Reserve Leftover COVID-19 Vaccines

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is set to introduce a real-time search system that helps people find and receive leftover COVID-19 vaccines, in a bid to not waste them.According to the vaccination task force, the service will launch on the country’s largest web portal Naver and top messenger app KakaoTalk at 1 p.m. Thursday.The system, operating on a trial basis for the next two weeks, will allow users to check the amount of unused AstraZeneca vaccines at medical institutions on a map.If there are leftovers, all Koreans and registered foreigners with national health insurance can make an appointment for the same day. They can also register to receive alerts on up to five locations regardless of their registered address for when there are leftover vaccines.However, people under the age of 30 cannot use the same-day reservation service unless they have already received the first dose, and those who already have a vaccination scheduled cannot use the system.One vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine is packaged to contain about ten doses and once a needle is inserted, the contents must be used within six hours.