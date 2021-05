Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a rare meeting to discuss national finance strategy as government expenses surged to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.President Moon is set to preside over the meeting on Thursday afternoon at the presidential office.The National Finance Strategy Conference is a top-level, policy-making meeting involving the president, prime minister and all Cabinet members.The meeting will be the 18th since the nation held the inaugural conference in 2004.President Moon and the top officials are expected to discuss ways to restructure government expenses to bolster the integrity of national finance.