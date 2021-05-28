Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Kazakhstan Discuss Bilateral Ties, Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Kazakhstan held phone talks on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interest.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi agreed to closely cooperate in preparing for events marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.The two sides also agreed to work on enhancing economic cooperation.In particular, Minister Chung expressed hope that the two nations will continue to develop reciprocal cooperation based on the achievements made under their economic cooperation program named "Fresh Wind."South Korea and Kazakhstan began the economic program aimed at promoting bilateral investment and trade when President Moon visited the Central Asian nation in 2019.The Kazakh minister said that his country values cooperation with South Korea, which is its strategic partner and key trading partner, expressing hope that the two sides will expand cooperation in diverse areas.