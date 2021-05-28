Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 600s

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 600s amid continued outbreaks connected to daily life across the nation.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Thursday that 629 new infections detected throughout Wednesday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 138-thousand-311.The daily figure dropped by about 80 from the previous day, falling to the 600s a day after climbing above 700.Of the new cases, 620 were domestic infections, while nine were imported.Two-thirds of domestic cases were reported in the greater metro area, including 216 in Seoul, 168 in Gyeonggi Province and 30 in Incheon. The other regions registered 206 new cases, including 27 in Daegu.Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-943. The fatality rate stands at one-point-four percent.The number of critically ill patients increased by three from the previous day to 154.