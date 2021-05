Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has become the tenth country to join a U.S.-led international moon exploration program.The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Thursday that the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA) and the ministry signed the Artemis Accords as a follow-up to an agreement reached at the recent bilateral summit in Washington.The Artemis Accords set forth a series of principles for the countries participating in the Artemis Program led by NASA. The program is aimed at returning humans to the moon by 2024 and establishing a base there by 2028.South Korea has become the tenth signatory to the accords. The U.S., Japan, Britain and five other countries signed in October 2020 with Ukraine signing later.