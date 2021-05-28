Rival Parties Lock Horns after Hearing for Top Prosecutor Nominee Adjourned

Photo : YONHAP News

The two main political parties on Thursday locked horns over the confirmation hearing of Prosecutor-General nominee Kim Oh-soo, which was adjourned after they clashed regarding a ruling party representative’s remarks.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) argues that the hearing cannot resume as its legal period has passed, and floor leader Yun Ho-jung said his party will now seek to adopt the nominee’s hearing report upon request by the presidential office.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP), on the other hand, is demanding that the hearing resume, citing precedent.On Wednesday, DP Rep. Kim Yong-min referred to allegations that main opposition PPP Rep. Yoo Sang-bum enjoyed privileges as a former senior prosecutor even after he left his office and went into private practice.Kim then urged the prosecutor-general nominee to investigate the allegations to eradicate such practices. This prompted the PPP to boycott the rest of the hearing, demanding Kim’s apology.